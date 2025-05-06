Facing charges: former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz. Archivbild: Keystone

In the Sigriswil expenses dispute, the Oberland Regional Court has sentenced both main players: Madeleine Amstutz for breach of official secrecy, Adrian Amstutz for defamation.

Sven Ziegler

The Oberland Regional Court has sentenced Madeleine Amstutz for breach of official secrecy and Adrian Amstutz for defamation.

Both receive conditional fines.

The long-standing internal party conflict within the Sigriswil SVP has reached a legal climax with the court ruling Show more

In theSigriswil expenses dispute, the Oberland Regional Court handed down a clear verdict on Monday - and found both main players guilty. Grand Councillor Madeleine Amstutz and former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz were each given conditional fines. This ends years of power struggle within the party in a legal stalemate - with a signal effect for the political tone.

Madeleine Amstutz sentenced for breach of official secrecy The mayor of Sigriswil, Madeleine Amstutz, receives a conditional fine of 43 daily rates of CHF 140 (CHF 6020) and a fine of CHF 980. According to the court, she violated official secrecy by forwarding internal administrative documents without authorization.

In addition, she had accused Adrian Amstutz in writing in a way that was neither substantiated nor admissible. The judge spoke of a "sweeping attack" against the political opponent.

Adrian Amstutz sentenced for defamation

Adrian Amstutz was also sentenced to a conditional fine for defamation - 40 daily rates of CHF 300 each (CHF 12,000) and a fine of CHF 3,000. He was accused of publicly claiming at several SVP events that Madeleine Amstutz had unjustly received expenses - including for work at the cemetery.

The judge considered the offense of defamation to be fulfilled, even if the most violent expressions - such as "shitty" - could not be proven.