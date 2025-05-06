Madeleine Amstutz sentenced for breach of official secrecy The mayor of Sigriswil, Madeleine Amstutz, receives a conditional fine of 43 daily rates of CHF 140 (CHF 6020) and a fine of CHF 980. According to the court, she violated official secrecy by forwarding internal administrative documents without authorization.
In addition, she had accused Adrian Amstutz in writing in a way that was neither substantiated nor admissible. The judge spoke of a "sweeping attack" against the political opponent.
Adrian Amstutz sentenced for defamation
Adrian Amstutz was also sentenced to a conditional fine for defamation - 40 daily rates of CHF 300 each (CHF 12,000) and a fine of CHF 3,000. He was accused of publicly claiming at several SVP events that Madeleine Amstutz had unjustly received expenses - including for work at the cemetery.
The judge considered the offense of defamation to be fulfilled, even if the most violent expressions - such as "shitty" - could not be proven.