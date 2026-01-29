The gourmet restaurant Casa Novo in Bern has closed. Screenshot Google Maps

The lights are going out at Läuferplatz in Bern. The gourmet restaurant Casa Novo has ceased operations with immediate effect. Head chef Dirk Wagner is pulling the plug after just three years - employees were informed at short notice.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The gourmet restaurant Casa Novo in Bern has closed with immediate effect.

Operator Dirk Wagner cites financial problems and a weather-related drop in sales as the main reasons.

The employees were given notice at short notice and the future of the property is still open. Show more

Bern's Läuferplatz is suddenly quiet. The gourmet restaurant Casa Novo closed its doors on Tuesday evening after one last event. "The restaurant is closed with immediate effect," confirmed operator and chef Dirk Wagner to the Berner Zeitung newspaper.

That same evening, the chairs were already on the tables in the restaurant area, while only a few guests were still sitting in the vinoteca with a glass of wine. The Casa Novo was known for its Mediterranean cuisine, a wide range of wines - and above all for its exposed location directly on the River Aare.

Wagner cites the strong dependence on the weather as the main reason for the surprising closure. Although the large terrace is an asset, it proved to be a risk in the summer of 2024. "The summer was bad - and that tore a hole in the till," he says. As he had only taken over the restaurant at the beginning of 2023, there were no financial reserves to make up for this phase.

Weather caused problems for the business

The situation did not ease last year either. Wagner looked for solutions to keep the business going - without success. He did not want to comment on further details the following day.

The end came abruptly for the team. An employee said anonymously that the staff had only recently been informed of the closure. The dismissals had been announced, but wages would be paid until the end of the notice period.

The restaurant appeared active to the outside world until the very end. Just a few days before the closure, flyers were still being used to advertise a discounted six-course menu. In addition, Casa Novo was still listed in GaultMillau, most recently with 13 points - one point less than in previous years.

Part of a larger gastronomy problem

The closure is part of a series of restaurant closures. Tobias Burkhalter, President of Gastro Bern, speaks of a "worrying development". Rising food costs, declining guest numbers and the burden of repaying Covid loans are putting many businesses under pressure. In addition, demonstrations and major events have made the city center difficult to access at times.

The striking property on the banks of the Aare belongs to the shoemakers' association. Its chairman Nicola Remund says that the closure is regrettable. They had tried to accommodate the business. "We were informed of the definitive end on Tuesday," says Remund. The aim is to continue using the premises for catering purposes. However, it is unclear what will happen to the adjacent Vinoteca.

With the loss of Casa Novo, Bern has lost another renowned restaurant - and another example of how fragile even upscale gastronomy is at the moment.