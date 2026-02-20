After the riots in the visitors' sector at Villa Park, the convicted YB fan keeps his job as a teacher. (archive picture) Keystone

Eight weeks in prison for violence surrounding a YB match in England - yet a teacher in the Bernese municipality of Fraubrunnen remains in the classroom. The authorities are backing him.

The teacher convicted in Birmingham for rioting during a football match is allowed to continue teaching in the Bernese municipality of Fraubrunnen. The 36-year-old YB fan was sentenced to two months in prison last November.

The municipality of Fraubrunnen and its schools announced on Friday that the main reasons for his continued employment were proportionality, his "impeccable" track record to date and his willingness to take responsibility and reflect. Possible risks have been examined, especially as the safety of the pupils is paramount.

The municipal council and the education committee support the school management's decision, the statement continued. "Decisions of this magnitude should not be made under public pressure, but must be made responsibly and in the interests of the institution," said municipal councillor Simon Glauser (SVP) according to the press release. The teacher should be given a second chance, despite her "serious mistake".

In the communiqué, the convicted teacher distanced himself from violence and stated that he regretted the circumstances. The 36-year-old was quoted as saying that his focus was now on "continuing to conscientiously fulfill his responsibility as a teacher and strengthening the trust of the pupils and parents".

Two months in prison after Europa League match

The fan of the Bernese football club BSC Young Boys was sentenced to an eight-week prison sentence and a fine of 200 pounds in a summary trial in November. He was recently allowed to return to Switzerland. Three other men were also banned from the stadium for five years and had to pay fines amounting to the equivalent of CHF 1700.

The police arrested a total of eight YB fans during the Europa League match. According to the police, they had attacked a police officer and thrown stadium seats, beer cups and coins in the direction of opposing players and security staff.

The incident was reported in the media in both England and Switzerland. A petition circulated in Fraubrunnen in which schoolchildren and their parents called for the teacher to be kept on.