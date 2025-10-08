A dispute about vigilante justice has broken out in Bern: Two landlords who caught a burglar in the act have been sentenced by summary penalty order. As reported by 20 Minuten, the men had surprised the intruder in their restaurant in January when he was trying to break into a safe.
When they confronted him, the situation escalated. A fight broke out, glasses were broken and a chair went flying. One of the landlords had previously fetched a knife from the kitchen. The suspected burglar was injured and fled through the window before the police arrested him.
Authorities condemn landlords
According to the public prosecutor's office, the man suffered a stab wound to the chest and several injuries to his head, shoulder and legs. The two landlords were also injured - one suffered a rib fracture, the other a rib contusion. It was not possible to clarify exactly how the injuries were sustained.
The Bernese criminal authorities sentenced the two restaurant operators to conditional fines of 60 daily rates - CHF 15,600 and CHF 9,000 respectively - for brawling. Both must also pay legal costs of a similar amount.
According to 20 Minuten, it is currently unclear whether the burglar himself was prosecuted.