The landlords have now had to answer for their actions in court. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Two Bernese landlords caught a suspected burglar in their restaurant and detained him. This led to a violent altercation - now both have been sentenced by summary penalty order.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two restaurant owners confronted a suspected burglar in Bern; a brawl ensued.

The alleged perpetrator and the landlords were injured; the landlords received conditional fines for brawling. Show more

A dispute about vigilante justice has broken out in Bern: Two landlords who caught a burglar in the act have been sentenced by summary penalty order. As reported by 20 Minuten, the men had surprised the intruder in their restaurant in January when he was trying to break into a safe.

When they confronted him, the situation escalated. A fight broke out, glasses were broken and a chair went flying. One of the landlords had previously fetched a knife from the kitchen. The suspected burglar was injured and fled through the window before the police arrested him.

Authorities condemn landlords

According to the public prosecutor's office, the man suffered a stab wound to the chest and several injuries to his head, shoulder and legs. The two landlords were also injured - one suffered a rib fracture, the other a rib contusion. It was not possible to clarify exactly how the injuries were sustained.

The Bernese criminal authorities sentenced the two restaurant operators to conditional fines of 60 daily rates - CHF 15,600 and CHF 9,000 respectively - for brawling. Both must also pay legal costs of a similar amount.

According to 20 Minuten, it is currently unclear whether the burglar himself was prosecuted.

Another judicial case from the canton of Bern shows how tricky responsibilities can be: A learner driver was tested with more than the permitted THC level in December 2022. The public prosecutor's office also wanted to prosecute the accompanying person, but failed: the Bern High Court confirmed the acquittal and called a general obligation to ask about drug use before driving "unrealistic" and disproportionate.

The costs of the proceedings, amounting to almost CHF 10,000, will be borne by the canton of Bern. The learner driver himself was convicted of driving while unfit to drive.