The City of Bern Pension Fund (PVK) is causing trouble: following the total refurbishment of two high-rise buildings on Bahnstrasse, rents are rising significantly more than announced. Instead of 40 percent, the increase is now 70 percent.

Sven Ziegler

In Bern's Holligen district, rents are rising dramatically following a major refurbishment. The City of Bern Pension Fund (PVK) has had two high-rise buildings on Bahnstrasse completely renovated - and is now charging around 70 percent more rent than before.

A 3.5-room apartment, which used to cost 1180 francs a month, is now being offered for 2000 francs, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper. In addition, there are ancillary costs of 240 francs. Originally, the PVK had held out the prospect of a 40 percent increase.

In February 2023, all residents of the two buildings received notice of termination - many of them after decades of renting. Although they had been promised the right to return, the new rental prices made this impossible for many.

When it comes to marketing, the pension fund is focusing on affluent customers. It advertises "modern living on a new level", oak parquet flooring, new kitchens and bathrooms. Even 3.5-room apartments are advertised as "perfect for singles who want extra space".

Criticism of the municipal pension fund

Many former residents told the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper that it was a "mess". They feel displaced and see the PVK less as a municipal institution and more as a hard-nosed investor. Neighborhood initiatives also accuse the fund of ignoring the existential concerns of long-time tenants.

PVK managing director Jürg Schad justifies the higher rents with the legal obligation to secure the pensions of city employees. The apartments have been "adapted to today's needs". He does not see construction costs or extraordinary costs as the reason for the price increase.

Finance Director Melanie Mettler (GLP), who sits on the PVK investment committee, told the newspaper that the new rents are "in line with the adopted strategy".