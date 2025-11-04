This is where the situation escalated: the Kreissaal bar in Bern. Screenshot Google Maps

In May, a police operation in Bern's old town got out of hand: an intoxicated woman attacked the police officers and her companion verbally abused her. Both have since been convicted by summary penalty order.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a police operation in Bern's old town in May after two guests refused to leave a bar.

An intoxicated woman became violent, her companion interfered and insulted the police.

Both were sentenced to conditional fines and fines. Show more

In mid-May, there was a night-time police operation in Bern's old town that has now had legal repercussions. As reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper, the Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office has sentenced two people by summary penalty order.

Shortly after half past two in the morning, embassy guards were called to the Kreissaal bar on Brunngasshalde. Two guests refused to leave the bar. When the police arrived, one woman was lying on the floor, heavily intoxicated. In an attempt to speak to her and get her up, she physically assaulted a police officer.

Her companion apparently did not want to calm the situation but also intervened. He held the woman down despite several requests to move away. It was only with great difficulty that the officers managed to get them both outside the pub. There, the woman tried to escape and continued to resist the police officers. According to the penalty order, she then insulted them severely.

The man also refused to cooperate. He initially evaded the ID check and behaved aggressively. When his companion was to be taken to the police station, the situation escalated again: the man insulted the police officers, resisted being handcuffed and made obscene gestures. According to the Berner Zeitung newspaper, he continued the insults at the police station - sometimes with homophobic remarks.

Conditional fines

The public prosecutor's office considered the offense of insulting and obstructing an official act to be fulfilled. The man received a conditional fine of 15 daily rates of 30 francs each as well as a fine and costs totaling 600 francs.

The woman was found guilty of violence and threats against officers as well as verbal abuse. She must pay a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of 30 francs each, a fine and 650 francs in legal costs.