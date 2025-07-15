The person shown is strongly suspected of having committed a robbery at a petrol station store in Biel/Bienne on June 20, 2025. Kapo Bern

Following a robbery at a petrol station store in Biel/Bienne, the Bern cantonal police are publicly searching for the suspected perpetrator. Two surveillance photos of the man have now been published.

Petar Marjanović

The Bern cantonal police are publicly searching for a suspected robber. Two uncovered images of the suspect were published on the police website on Tuesday. According to the authorities, the man is suspected of robbing a petrol station store in Biel/Bienne on June 20, 2025.

Despite intensive investigations and a public manhunt that has been ongoing since the beginning of July, the police have not yet been able to establish the identity of the man. Now the Bernese Jura-Seeland regional public prosecutor's office has ordered the publication of the clearly recognizable images.

According to the Bern cantonal police, the photos were taken by surveillance cameras. They show a close-up of the man. Clues to his identity are urgently needed. Anyone who can provide information about the person should contact the police on +41 32 324 85 31.

The images will remain online for the time being. If the man comes forward himself or is identified by tips, the police will remove the images after checking them.