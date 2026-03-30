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Ten days after the publication of pixelated mugshots, the Bern cantonal police have drawn a first conclusion: one person has been identified. The next step follows today, Monday - the uncovered photos of further suspects will be made public.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bern cantonal police have so far identified one person as part of the public search following the demonstration riots in October 2025.

More than 101 suspects have already been identified through investigations and video evaluations, 32 others are still unknown despite suspicion.

As no leads have been received, uncovered images of the remaining suspects will be published today, Monday. Show more

The public manhunt following the riots at the pro-Palestine demonstration in Bern on October 11, 2025 is beginning to bear fruit. As the Bern cantonal police announced on Monday, one person has so far been clearly identified as part of the manhunt.

Ten days ago , the police published pixelated images of several dozen people who are strongly suspected of having committed crimes at the demonstration. The Bern-Mittelland public prosecutor's office had ordered the publication after the wanted persons had not come forward despite prior announcement of the manhunt.

Over a hundred already identified - 32 still unknown

Extensive investigations and video evaluations had already brought the police a long way: over 101 masked suspected criminals have already been identified and will be contacted in the coming weeks. This has not yet been possible for 32 other people, despite a clear link to crimes.

It is precisely for this group that the following now applies: because no usable information was received within the set deadline, the police are publishing the uncovered images - i.e. photos without pixelation - today, Monday.

The demonstration in October 2025 caused a stir with injuries, considerable damage to property and high police costs.