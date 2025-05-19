The cantonal police in Bern have uncovered a case of human trafficking. sda

An investigation lasting several years brought to light the extent of modern exploitation: 146 women were sexually exploited in Switzerland. Now politicians and the police are calling for better legislation.

The Bern cantonal police have uncovered a large and complex case of human trafficking involving 146 victims. The case will soon be brought to court. Politicians and the judiciary took the opportunity on Monday to call for a more effective legal basis and a relaxation of data exchange.

Time and again, investigators in such complex cases come up against limits, especially those of a structural nature, emphasized Bern's Director of Security Philippe Müller (FDP) to the media. He referred in particular to the strict data protection regulations. Data exchange with foreign authorities is often easier than across cantonal borders, criticized Müller.

"We are putting obstacles in our own way," Müller explained and called for a fundamental revision of the legal framework. It takes more than shock and indignation to take action against human trafficking. Intensive police work with the necessary resources is needed.

Sex workers from China

The police cannot do their job without political support, added Christian Brenzikofer, commander of the Bern cantonal police. The case that has now been uncovered impressively demonstrates the dimensions of a complex investigation lasting several years in Switzerland and abroad.

The representatives of the authorities did not provide much concrete information about the case on Monday. Five people are accused of luring Chinese women to Switzerland in order to exploit them for sex work.

The women were housed in private apartments that they hardly ever left. They had to hand over half of their earnings to the alleged perpetrators. With the money they had left over, they had to pay off debts to the alleged perpetrators and pay for their living expenses. The women's services were negotiated by the accused.

Hardly any reports

It is a great challenge to recognize human trafficking in the first place, reported Reto Waldmeier, Head of Special Investigation 4 of the Bern Cantonal Police. Many victims do not have any physical traces or come to the police of their own accord.

There are various reasons for the latter. The victims have often experienced even worse treatment abroad than in Switzerland or they would lose their only source of income with which they could support their family back home if they reported the crime. Many also fear reprisals from their harassers.

Since 2008, there have been a total of 41 convictions for human trafficking in the canton of Bern, according to Attorney General Annatina Schultz. The majority of cases involved sexual exploitation, but also exploitation of workers in other sectors such as agriculture, construction or domestic work.

Because the victims often do not come forward, official checks are all the more important in order to track down human trafficking, said Schultz.

A clearer definition of the offense

However, the Attorney General would also like to see a clearer definition of the offense of human trafficking in the Criminal Code. The existing article leaves a lot of room for interpretation, which causes considerable effort.

Therefore, other offenses are often used, such as promoting prostitution or usury. However, the penalties here are less severe than for the offense of human trafficking. Several initiatives in this direction are currently pending at federal level.

The human trafficking case uncovered by the Bern cantonal police is likely to be one of the biggest in the country. The judiciary intends to provide more specific details of the crime once charges have been brought. It is not yet clear when this will happen.