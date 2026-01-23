A prison employee in Bern caused a stir with homemade license plates—in a parking garage at a judicial complex, of all places. Now she has to pay a hefty fine.

Federal Court Hands Down Ruling Bern Prison Employee Forges Her Own License Plates Right Under the Nose of the Justice System

Here's what it's all about In February 2023, a police officer noticed the car of a prison employee from Bern in a parking garage in Burgdorf because it was displaying homemade license plates.

The building complex houses the district attorney's office, the cantonal police, the regional court, and the prison where the woman works.

The woman argued in her defense that she believed her parking space was private property—but to no avail. After a lengthy legal battle, the Federal Court has now ruled against her. Summary created with

A civil servant in the canton of Bern parks her car in a parking garage with homemade license plates. Since she believes her parking space is in a non-public area, she doesn’t see a problem at first. But the case keeps the Swiss judicial system busy for years—and ultimately ends up before the Federal Supreme Court.

As reported by the *Berner Zeitung* reports, a police officer made an unusual discovery in February 2023 in a parking garage in Burgdorf. Instead of regular license plates, the front and rear of a car were fitted with two realistically shaded and carefully laminated printouts.

The vehicle belonged to a long-term tenant of the parking garage. The officer initially issued the owner a fine of 140 francs. However, what seemed like a minor incident turned into a legal dispute that lasted for years, which has now been resolved by a recently published ruling from the Federal Supreme Court.

The parking garage is part of a judicial complex

The location of the incident was particularly sensitive: the building complex houses the district attorney’s office, the cantonal police, the regional court, and a prison. The accused woman worked at the prison, of all places.

The numbers shown on the printouts were not made up. They belonged to real license plates that were registered to the woman's father.

After the case was referred to the district attorney’s office, the original fine was rescinded. Instead, the woman received a summary judgment for “misuse of identification documents and license plates by manufacturing false license plates for use.” She contested this in court.

Woman Mistook Parking Lot for Private Property

The defense argued primarily that the woman had left a non-public area. In principle, a vehicle may be parked in one’s own private parking space even without a license plate.

In court, the woman stated, “I really assumed that, with the key, badge, and contract, that was my parking space.” Although she admitted to making a mistake, she said she never intended to do “anything wrong.”

Since she worked in the complex herself, she feared that the car without license plates would be “suddenly impounded.” She had already stated this in her statement to the police.

The Swiss Penal Code refers to a “mistake regarding illegality” when someone mistakenly believes that conduct that is actually unlawful is lawful. The woman used this argument in several courts—but without success.

Courts Do Not Recognize a Mistake Regarding Prohibition

In the courts’ view, it was sufficiently clear that this was a publicly accessible parking garage. The word “Parkhaus” was prominently displayed on the building. In addition to the access system for long-term tenants, visitors could also purchase a regular ticket. Furthermore, rented parking spaces did not differ externally from those available to the general public.

Consequently, the Regional Court, the Higher Court, and finally the Federal Supreme Court all ruled against the woman. In the end, she was sentenced to a suspended fine of 1,920 francs. On top of that, she must pay court costs amounting to several times that sum.

The judicial authorities were unable to conclusively determine why the woman had made the fake license plates in the first place. The Higher Court noted: “What exactly she intended to achieve by doing so must and can remain unclear.”