A man from Bern who had been convicted in the first instance of tax and social welfare fraud died shortly before his appeal trial. The case against the 77-year-old has been dismissed. It remains unclear what will happen to his seized assets.

Here's what it's all about The 77-year-old died a few weeks before the trial at the Bern Higher Regional Court.

Due to his death, the judgment of the court of first instance can no longer become final.

130 gold bars with a total weight of 32.5 kilograms remain missing. Summary created with

The case of a Bern retiree with substantial tax debts has ended without a final judgment. The 77-year-old died on June 17—just a few weeks before the hearing scheduled for August 4 at the High Court, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung" reports.

In 2024, the Economic Crimes Court had sentenced him in the first instance to four years and nine months in prison and ordered him to pay one million francs. According to the indictment, he allegedly failed to pay taxes for years while simultaneously receiving supplemental benefits and social assistance. The claims by the federal government, the canton, and the city totaled 16.5 million Swiss francs. Since the man had appealed the verdict, it was not yet final.

The case against him has been dismissed due to his death. However, the High Court must still determine what will happen to the seized assets. These include two Porsches, a VW Golf, luxury goods, and four bank accounts with a combined balance of more than one million Swiss francs.

The whereabouts of 130 gold bars, each weighing 250 grams, also remain unknown. According to a receipt, the man had purchased a total of 32.5 kilograms of gold in 2020 for 1.6 million Swiss francs. The authorities have not yet been able to locate the bars. His ex-wife, who is also facing charges, must continue to answer to the High Court. She is presumed innocent.

Luxury handbags should be auctioned off

As early as 2024, it became known which luxury goods had been seized from the retiree. Among them included, according to a report at the time, around 200 handbags. Following a final court ruling, they could have been sold to cover part of the outstanding debts.

For such liquidations, the canton may, among other things, use the E-Gant auction platform. However, following the death of the defendant, it must first be determined which assets revert to the state and which are included in the estate to be liquidated by the bankruptcy court.