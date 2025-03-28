The Bümpliz school has a problem with violence and vandalism. Schulhaus Bümpliz

After repeated incidents of violence and vandalism at a school in Bümpliz BE, drastic measures have been taken. Parents are sharply critical of these decisions.

There have been repeated incidents of violence and vandalism at the Bern-Bümpliz school. Strict measures were therefore introduced. However, these measures have not gone down well with parents.

According to a report by "SRF", the school administration removed the doors to the toilets to prevent pupils from using the washrooms for unauthorized activities such as smoking or vandalism.

Although the doors were later reinstalled, they remain locked. Students now have to request a key from teachers to use the toilets.

No more breaks outside

Another incident led to pupils no longer being allowed to go outside during breaks. This happened after a teacher was injured on the head by an object in the playground. However, it turned out to be an accident and not a targeted attack. Pupils were eventually allowed back into the playground, but only in staggered groups.

Principal Bastian Stalder confirmed the incidents and the measures taken. He explained that violence and vandalism had been a problem at the school and in the surrounding neighborhood for some time. The search for suitable measures is not always easy.

Parents who complain about the measures see them as unjustified collective punishment against the entire student body. One mother said that her child no longer wanted to go to the toilet at school for fear of being watched or overheard through the missing door.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.