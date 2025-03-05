An era is coming to an end. Café Zyt in Sumiswald BE closes after more than 20 years. Google Maps

After 21 years, the era of Café Zyt in Sumiswald is coming to an end. Operator Peter Bieri has terminated the lease and the search for a new tenant has begun.

After more than two decades, Café Zyt in Sumiswald BE is closing its doors. Peter Bieri, who runs the café and the associated bakery-pastry shop, has terminated the lease at the end of August.

He informed his 13 employees of the impending closure back in January. The decision depends on the follow-up solutions for the employees, and the business may close earlier. This was reported by the Langenthaler Tagblatt newspaper.

Café Zyt is a popular meeting place for senior citizens and employees from neighboring companies. With 40 indoor and 40 outdoor seats, it offers plenty of space for its customers.

Despite the flourishing business, health reasons are the main reason for the closure of the café. The long and strenuous working days have left their mark on Bieri.

The end of an era

Peter Bieri and his wife Ruth previously ran a bakery at another location in the village for nine years before taking over the business on Spitalstrasse. Two years after the move, Ruth suffered a burn-out and never returned to the business. These experiences have taught Bieri to pay attention to his body's signals.

The future of the premises is still uncertain. The property belongs to the local company Moser-Baer AG, which is currently looking for a new tenant. Sarah Held from Moser-Baer told the "Tagblatt" that the search is underway, but that no further details are yet known.

It remains to be seen what Bieri's everyday working life will look like after the closure. He is taking the future in his stride and has no concrete plans as yet.

