The city of Bern wants to create thousands of additional bicycle parking spaces around the train station. Three new stations are planned - a project with high costs that is attracting both praise and criticism.

Sven Ziegler

The total costs amount to around CHF 55 million, more than half of which will be borne by the federal government and the canton.

Construction is due to start in 2030 at the earliest. Show more

Wildly parked bicycles have been a common sight around Bern's main railway station for years. According to the authorities, around 10,000 bikes already need to be parked here, but only around half are actually available.

The city now wants to remedy this deficit with three new bike stations. The investments are considerable, as the "Berner Zeitung" reports: Around 55 million francs are to flow into modern parking facilities over the next few years - paid for largely by the federal government and the canton.

Three locations, three major projects

Stations are planned at central locations: at Bubenbergplatz 4b, the historic Sisters' House is to make way. The city wants to build a station with 1400 to 2000 seats there for around 17.3 million francs. "The proximity to the platforms and the direct connection to the new underpass make this location ideal," says Jurgen Mesman, Co-Head of Urban Transport Planning.

A second project is being developed at Bollwerk, where SBB is planning a new building costing 125 million francs. There will be space for 1500 to 2000 bicycles in several basement levels - at a cost of 21.6 million francs for the city of Bern. The third station is planned for Länggasse. The city council has already approved a loan of CHF 4.3 million for the first construction phase. An extension costing a further 11 million francs is currently being planned.

Free parking - or a waste of money?

While environmental organizations and Pro Velo are celebrating the projects, criticism is coming from the right. The SVP speaks of a "luxury solution" and complains that the city is already subsidizing a parking space at the Welle 7 station for around 65 francs per month.

"The public sector has a duty to use taxpayers' money wisely," says Thomas Fuchs, President of the SVP Bern, to the Berner Zeitung newspaper. It is also incomprehensible that the city wants to offer free parking for the first 24 hours.

The city counters this: Attractive stations are key to getting more people on bikes and relieving the pressure on public spaces. "We are constantly receiving feedback that there are simply not enough spaces," says Mesman.

Pro Velo Bern speaks of a "great need to catch up", especially in urban areas. President Michael Sutter calls the situation around the station "very unsatisfactory" and criticizes the fact that valuable capacity has been lost with the closure of the Milchgässli station since 2024.