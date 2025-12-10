A man from Bern wanted to falsify his marching orders so that he could travel by train. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 30-year-old from the canton of Bern wanted to travel through Switzerland for free with a forged marching order. But the plan failed because he lost the document along with his passport.

Many soldiers are probably familiar with the idea: A fake marching order would be handy. You could travel through Switzerland for free - just like with a GA travelcard. Today, a 2nd class GA travelcard costs 3995 francs. Most people leave it at that. But a 30-year-old man from the canton of Berne put the idea into practice. This is shown by a summary penalty order from the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, which is available to this editorial team.

The man, born in 1995, took an older marching order from 2021 and amended it in mid-March 2024. He entered new dates: enlistment on 2 April 2024, discharge on 18 April 2024. He chose Bern Belp Airport as the location and "plain clothes" as the suit. The penalty order states that he thereby falsified an official federal deployment order.

With a marching order, you can use public transport free of charge, provided it is genuine. VBS/Raphael Falchi

Falsifying marching orders is prohibited

The plan was discovered for a trivial reason: The young man lost the forged marching orders together with his Swiss passport. An honest finder brought both documents to the Bern cantonal police in Thun. The authorities discovered that the man was not on duty at the time. The alleged issuer of the marching orders was also no longer in service, and the form did not meet current standards - for example because a QR code was missing.

In an interrogation, the man confessed to having altered the marching orders himself. According to the penalty order, he had only toyed with the idea of using the document for free rides - but ultimately abandoned it.

His considerations played no role in legal terms: Article 277 of the Criminal Code already makes forgery itself a punishable offense. Theoretically, a prison sentence of up to five years would even be possible.

However, the Office of the Attorney General left it at a conditional fine: 30 daily rates of CHF 100 each, totaling CHF 3,000. He does not have to pay them if he does not reoffend within two years, but he does have to pay the 500 francs in legal costs. Together, this amount would come close to a real general subscription as soon as he commits even one more offense.