Insel Hospital Group in Bern parts ways with clinic director. (archive picture) sda

The Insel Hospital Group in Bern has immediately dismissed a clinic director for alleged sexual offenses. Following internal investigations, he was relieved of his duties.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The clinic director of the Inselspital in Bern has been dismissed for serious breaches of duty and alleged sexual offenses.

The victim was a female senior physician who reported to him.

The department is now headed by the deputy. Show more

The Insel Hospital Group in Bern has relieved one of its clinic directors of his duties with immediate effect. The reason: the clinic director had "seriously breached" his duties of loyalty and care. This was confirmed by the Insel Gruppe in a statement on Wednesday evening.

This comes against the backdrop of an ongoing criminal investigation by the public prosecutor's office into alleged sexual offenses against him, as reported by SRF.

The woman concerned was a senior physician and the hospital director was her direct superior.

Insel hospital group only reacted five months later

Those responsible followed up the information in February and had it investigated internally and externally, according to the Insel Group. After the investigations revealed the aforementioned violations, the management, in consultation with the University of Bern, decided to part ways with the hospital director.

Despite the early indications, the hospital group did not react until five months later. Those responsible explained this with the need for comprehensive internal and external investigations, which now led to the decision to release the clinic director, as SRF further reports. The decision was taken in consultation with the University of Bern.

"A particularly serious case of sexual violence"

According to lawyer Rolf P. Steinegger, this is "a particularly serious case involving blatant sexual violence over a long period of time", as he told SRF. "That's why we not only tried to help the victim, but also to prevent other people from being harmed." However, there was no response from the university or the hospital to this information.

With immediate effect, the current deputy is now in charge of the affected department at Inselspital. For personal reasons, no further details about the clinic or the person will be provided, the communiqué continues. SRF knows the name of the clinic director, who is an internationally networked and renowned scientist.

