Because employees were not paying their parking fees, a company in the canton of Bern published their license plate numbers on the intranet. This led to a great deal of internal anger - and legal questions.

A company in the canton of Bern published employees' car registration numbers on the intranet because some employees had not paid their parking fees. This did not go down well with the workforce:

"The publication of the numbers is clearly designed to put pressure on those affected and to publicly pillory them," an employee is quoted as saying by "20 Minuten".

There is great resentment in the team. "Several employees are very upset," it says. The measure was necessary because the affected numbers were blocked at the Road Traffic Office and the vehicle owners could not be identified.

The employee emphasized that he would not appreciate his colleagues knowing about his unpaid invoices, as it is often known who owns a car. The measure is criticized as a serious intrusion into the privacy and reputation of those affected.

When the employee contacted those responsible at the company, he was told that the aim was not to expose him, but to ensure that he was willing to pay.

Only permissible in exceptional cases

Lawyer Stephanie Stampfli explained to "20 Minuten" that license plates are considered personal data. If the publication is actually intended to exert pressure or expose people, this is inadmissible under labor and data protection law.

In exceptional cases, such a procedure could be justified if all milder means have been exhausted.

According to the report, the company has since discontinued the practice. The matter has now been clarified internally and the measure has been lifted.

