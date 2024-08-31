Marco Chiesa (left) and Peter Keller are being targeted by the Bernese judiciary. KEYSTONE

The Bernese judiciary has asked the federal parliament to lift the immunity of SVP politicians Marco Chiesa and Peter Keller.

The Bernese judiciary wants to have the immunity of SVP politicians Marco Chiesa and Peter Keller lifted.

Several criminal charges have been filed against the two for a campaign in October 2023.

They are accused of violating the anti-discrimination law. Show more

The Bernese judiciary is investigating whether the SVP campaign with the slogan "New normality?" violated the anti-discrimination norm last year. It has asked the federal parliament to waive the immunity of two SVP politicians.

These are Councillor of States Marco Chiesa and former National Councillor Peter Keller, as can be seen on the parliament's homepage. The requests originate from the Bern Attorney General's Office. It confirmed a report by CH-Media on Saturday.

Formally, the proceedings are being conducted against persons unknown, as no proceedings may be opened against the persons concerned before their immunity has been lifted. Chiesa was SVP party president at the time of the 2023 campaign, Keller was general secretary.

"Many dealers are asylum seekers from North Africa"

With the slogan "New normality?", the SVP denounced criminal acts committed by asylum seekers and foreigners. In October 2023, it wrote on the short messaging service X: "Dreirosenanlage (BS): Many dealers are asylum seekers from North Africa."

Criminal complaints were filed in several cantons, including Bern, including by the Eritrean Media Association Switzerland. With selective reports on criminal acts, the SVP is trying to create the impression that people of foreign ethnicity are criminal and dangerous. In doing so, it belittles these people.

According to the website of the Federal Assembly, requests to waive the immunity of members of the Council are dealt with by the relevant committees of both chambers. In the National Council, an immunity committee created specifically for this purpose is responsible. In the Council of States, the requests are dealt with by the Legal Affairs Committee.

