Three people wanted to collect insurance benefits for a Porsche Panamera by allegedly faking an accident. Because investigators discovered older parking damage, the attempted fraud was uncovered - a man from Bern has now been sentenced.

Busted because of parking damage Bernese man tries to defraud insurance company out of 18,000 francs with Porsche accident

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Bern was convicted of attempted fraud for allegedly faking an accident with two friends in order to obtain insurance benefits for a Porsche.

The investigation revealed that some of the reported damage had already occurred as parking damage.

The man received a fine of CHF 2,550 and a fine of CHF 850.

A man from the canton of Bern has been convicted of attempted fraud after he and two acquaintances allegedly faked a traffic accident. The alleged accident was intended to obtain insurance benefits for damage to a Porsche Panamera, although some of the damage had already occurred earlier. This was reported by "20 Minuten".

According to a penalty order, the parties involved reported a collision between a Porsche Panamera and an Audi. They told the insurance company that the Audi had crossed into the oncoming lane and hit the side of the Porsche. The vehicle then swerved to the right and crashed into a wall.

Old parking damage discovered

After the alleged accident, claims totaling CHF 18,750 were submitted to the insurance company, according to "20 Minuten". However, the investigation showed that at least some of the damage could not have been caused by this accident, the report continues. Specifically, it was a case of parking damage that had already occurred earlier. The repair costs for this amounted to 2028 francs.

The penalty order states that the man had attempted to "fraudulently" deceive the insurance company by making false statements in the accident report. However, the insurance company examined the case more closely and found discrepancies. The sum applied for was therefore not paid out, reports the news portal.

The man was found guilty of attempted fraud. He was fined 15 daily rates of 170 francs each. This corresponds to a total of CHF 2550. The authorities also imposed a connection fine of 850 francs.