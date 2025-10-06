Around 900 inhabitants live in Trachselwald BE. Google Street View

Trachselwald's mayor Kathrin Scheidegger is moving to the other side of the road. The move marks the end of her political career.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mayor of Trachselwald BE, Kathrin Scheidegger, is moving from her farmhouse to the Stöckli.

Her new home is on the other side of the road - but on land belonging to the neighboring municipality.

Kathrin Scheidegger must therefore relinquish her office before the end of the legislative period. Show more

A move is making headlines in the Emmental municipality of Trachselwald. Mayor Kathrin Scheidegger is moving to the other side of the road - and has to resign from office as a result, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

The reason: despite the short distance, the new home is in the neighboring municipality of Lützelflüh. Scheidegger and her husband have handed over the farm to their son and are now moving out of the farmhouse and into the Stöckli.

This brings the 62-year-old's political career to an abrupt end. And this is despite the fact that she would have liked to finish her term of office by the end of 2026: "Presiding over a municipality across the border is not possible by law. I have to let go," she tells the Berner Zeitung newspaper.

"I'm staying in the village"

Scheidegger will step down at the end of the year after 15 years on the municipal council - nine of them as president.

For the Trachselwald native, the change of municipality is no big deal apart from the political consequences: "I'm staying in the village." For example, she will remain active in the Trachselwald Women's Association and the recreational fire brigade association. "It doesn't matter where I live."

