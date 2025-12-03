In the pilot project in Belp, school children are to be looked after four days a week. In return, there will only be six weeks of vacation instead of 13. sda (Symbolbild)

Only four days of lessons and childcare - but a radical reduction in vacations from 13 to just six weeks. The municipality of Belp in the canton of Bern is testing a new school model as part of a pilot project.

The Bernese municipality of Belp wants to test a new school model. In future, the school year is to last 46 weeks - with only six weeks of vacation instead of the previous 13. This was reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

This means that children will be looked after four days a week from 8.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., including lunch. The fifth day is free. Vacations would be greatly reduced - to just two weeks each in summer and around the turn of the year, as well as one week each in spring and fall.

The local authority hopes that the model will make it easier for both parents and school staff to combine education and childcare.

For the time being, it is to remain a pilot project, as the canton would have to amend the Elementary School Act in order to make such a change. The cantonal education and culture directorate has initially approved a pilot trial for an "annual school". In future, a basic level is to be taught in the Hohburg school building according to the new model.

Childcare increasingly difficult for parents

"We are convinced that this is a viable model for the future," says municipal president Stefan Neuenschwander (SP) to the newspaper. Many parents work and childcare is a challenge.

Daniela Schädeli, who took over as Head of the Family and Education Department in Belp in summer 2024 - and knows the childcare dilemma from her own experience - is behind the model. After all, the vacation arrangements are "not natural" and have always adapted to the employment system.

The new model makes it easier for parents to plan childcare. "Education and childcare are organized holistically," says Schädeli.

Whether the model proves its worth will become clear next summer. That's when the municipality wants to start the pilot test. Applications are already being accepted. School and childcare staff are also still being sought.

