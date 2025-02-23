A young driver in Bern has been sentenced to a fine. Symbolbild: Keystone

A young man has to pay a fine after making unnecessary noise with his Porsche late at night in Bern. The authorities punish the behavior as a violation of the Road Traffic Act.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 19-year-old Porsche driver in Bern has been fined for making an unnecessarily loud engine roar.

If he fails to pay, he faces a three-day prison sentence.

The traffic regulations prohibit avoidable noise. Show more

A 19-year-old Porsche driver in Bern was recently fined for letting his car's engine roar unnecessarily loudly at traffic lights. The incident occurred late in the evening when the young man was apparently impatiently waiting for the lights to turn green. The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Bern issued him with a penalty order, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The fine for the young driver is CHF 300, with the possibility of a three-day prison sentence if he fails to pay. In addition, he must pay 200 francs in fees, bringing the total to 500 francs.

Avoidable noise, such as revving the engine at idle or accelerating quickly, is prohibited under the Traffic Regulations Ordinance. In January 2025, the list of prohibited noises was extended to also prohibit the deliberate production of banging noises with exhaust systems. Violators face fines of up to CHF 10,000.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.