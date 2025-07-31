On August 1, Ostermundigen is hosting a festival with well-known names from the 90s and 2000s - including DJ Tomekk, Mola Adebisi and Dante Thomas. It is surprising that such a line-up is not to be seen in Zurich or Bern, but in the Bernese suburb. blue News asked the organizers.

As festival director Oliver Amonn explains, the team has been working with international artist agencies for years. Through a personal contact with DJ Tomekk, who according to Amonn is a long-time friend of the team, further acts could be signed. Many of the artists are on the road together at similar festivals - this makes planning and coordination easier.

blue News visited the area around the outdoor pool late on Tuesday evening and was able to get an idea of the set-up work. blue News

The festival is an offshoot of the Sommerliebe Openair, which has been taking place in Ostermundigen for almost ten years. The municipality has always been cooperative and the area around the outdoor pool is well developed and suitable for events with a festival character.

According to Amonn, the fact that August 1st falls on a Friday this year offered the opportunity to expand the concept with an independent 90s/2000s festival.