In Worb BE, an experienced language teacher was dismissed because she wore a headscarf in class. The case shows how strictly the canton of Bern interprets the principle of neutrality in schools.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Bern, teachers are not allowed to wear religious symbols such as headscarves in class.

A teacher in Worb BE lost her job, although there were neither complaints nor criticism of her work.

The canton cites the Elementary School Act and a federal court ruling from 1997. Show more

A language teacher at the Worb elementary school in the canton of Bern has lost her job - not because of pedagogical shortcomings, but because she wore a headscarf during lessons. The case has caused a stir amid a nationwide debate about religious symbols in schools.

As the school management confirmed to the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper, the teacher in question had been teaching languages for around two and a half years with a small workload - she was professionally qualified. And there had been no complaints from parents.

However, when the school inspector pointed out the headscarf, it was clear that the ban on religious symbols also applied in this case. The school was forced to terminate the employment contract.

Canton of Bern has no exceptions

A clear directive has been in force in the canton of Bern since 2007: teachers at public schools are not allowed to wear any visible religious symbols in class - including headscarves, crosses or kippot.

"Public elementary schools are denominationally neutral," emphasizes Yves Brechbühler, spokesperson for the cantonal Department of Education and Culture (BKD).

Katharina Hasler, principal of the Worb school, told the Berner Zeitung newspaper that it was a difficult decision: "The teacher could have continued working - without the headscarf."

As this was not an option for the woman, they had to part ways. The decision caused mixed reactions within the teaching staff and among individual parents: Some wanted more tolerance, others understood the legal consequences.

Individual case with a signal effect

Christoph Moser (SP), local councillor and responsible for education in Worb, also admits: "From today's perspective, we shouldn't have employed the teacher at all."

He himself did not initially see the headscarf as a problem - today he understands the canton's stance: "A denominationally neutral school protects the equal treatment of all religions."

The case is part of a nationwide discussion that was recently fueled by a similar incident in Eschenbach SG. A teacher there was not even allowed to take up her post because she wore a headscarf.

