In a converted farmhouse in the canton of Bern, a blue News reader reporter experiences the force of storm "Benjamin" at first hand. She takes refuge in the bathroom with her dogs - for fear of shattering windows.

Switzerland is hit by storm "Benjamin" on Thursday.

A blue News reader reporter experienced anxious moments in her apartment in the canton of Bern when she saw roof tiles flying past her window.

She then barricaded herself in the bathroom with her dogs for 30 minutes. Show more

Storm "Benjamin" swept across Switzerland on Thursday. The cold front first reached western Switzerland in the morning. Wind speeds of 132 km/h were measured on La Dôle in the Vaud Jura.

Since then, "Benjamin" has been moving eastwards. Around midday, the Bernese municipality of Forst-Längenbühl near Thun was also hit by squalls. A blue News reader report describes how she experienced the storm.

"We have a large window front at home," she says. At first, it started to crackle in the apartment, which is located in a converted farmhouse. "It felt like the windows were about to shatter."

Escape to the bathroom

Then came the shock while she was cooking: "Suddenly roof tiles flew past the window from the shed next door." At the same time, she sees how the garden furniture causes the fence to collapse. Several olive trees topple.

The woman reacts immediately: she grabs the dogs, who have their beds near the window, and flees into the windowless bathroom.

"I wanted to protect my dogs," says the reader reporter. Especially as she didn't know "if it would get any worse". Lowering the shutters was not an option, the windows were too big for that. "You're exposed to the weather at that moment."

"I was really scared"

She barricaded herself in the bathroom for 30 minutes. "I was really scared, I was alone in the apartment." Her husband was at work, so she contacted her neighbor and made sure that there were other people in the house.

The initial shock is over. Apart from the damage to the garden, both the dogs and their owner survived unscathed. However, "Benjamin" is still raging. It is therefore possible that further anxious moments will follow in the farmhouse.