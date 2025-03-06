Customs officers discovered illegal weapons in a package. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

A 50-year-old woman ordered a "surprise bullet" online. However, customs found illegal weapons in it in Switzerland. She has now been convicted by summary penalty order.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 50-year-old woman ordered a "surprise bullet" online which, contrary to her expectations, contained prohibited weapons such as stun guns, brass knuckles and a knife in a comb.

The public prosecutor's office in the canton of Bern convicted the woman of violating the Weapons Act by importing prohibited weapons.

However, she received a reduced sentence. Show more

A 50-year-old woman ordered a so-called "surprise bullet" online to her home. She assumed that these were everyday objects. But this turned out to be a mistake: instead, the bullet contained prohibited weapons, as customs officials discovered. This is stated in the penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Bern, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The bullet contained stun guns, two brass knuckles, a Kubotan, a knife in a comb and a pepper spray.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the woman could and should have recognized that the contents of the "surprise bullet" did not consist of harmless everyday objects if she had examined the order more carefully.

Expensive order

By placing the order, she had the weapons brought into Swiss territory. The 50-year-old was therefore found guilty of violating the Weapons Act by importing prohibited weapons. However, she received a reduced sentence due to her error.

The woman must pay a fine of CHF 500 and fees of CHF 200.

The seized weapons will be confiscated and destroyed by the Bern cantonal police.