Bundesplatz The Bundesplatz in Bern has been a regular venue for events since its redesign in 2004. Image: blue News The lively use has left its mark: Several stone slabs are split. Image: blue News Several slabs will therefore be replaced in June. Image: blue News Bundesplatz The Bundesplatz in Bern has been a regular venue for events since its redesign in 2004. Image: blue News The lively use has left its mark: Several stone slabs are split. Image: blue News Several slabs will therefore be replaced in June. Image: blue News

Broken stone slabs and damaged joints: Bern's Bundesplatz needs to be renovated. However, a comprehensive renovation is not due for several years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since its redesign in 2004, the Bundesplatz in Bern has suffered increasing damage to the stone slabs.

On June 4 and 5, several slabs will be replaced at a cost of around CHF 25,000.

A comprehensive renovation of the square, including renewal of the joints and the water feature, is not planned before 2030. Show more

The Bundesplatz in Bern is facing an urgent renovation. Since it was redesigned in 2004 with over 3,000 stone slabs, the square has shown increasing damage, as reported by SRF. This is due to intensive use and the strain caused by heavy equipment.

Patric Schädeli from Tiefbau Stadt Bern confirms that the damage has increased recently. Many stone slabs are broken or worn, which is due to the movement of the ground and the load from vehicles. Despite the damage, Schädeli says the safety of pedestrians is not at risk.

The upcoming repairs include the replacement of several stone slabs on June 4 and 5. The joints, which are also affected, will only be repaired if urgently needed, as a complete replacement would be too costly. The costs for the current measures amount to around CHF 25,000.

A comprehensive renovation of the Bundesplatz is planned, but not before 2030. This will include the renewal of the joints and the renovation of the water feature. Until then, the square will remain a lively place for festivals, demonstrations and markets.