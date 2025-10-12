Calls for a ban on Antifa: Bern's Director of Security Philippe Müller sda (Archivbild)

Following the escalation at the unwanted Palestine demonstration in Bern, Bern's Director of Security Philippe Müller is calling for Antifa to be banned.

Such a step would be possible following a review by the Federal Intelligence Service.

Müller also called for stricter regulations to be able to take action against participants in unauthorized demonstrations. Show more

The security director of the canton of Bern, Philippe Müller, has strongly condemned the "left-wing extremist violence" at the Palestine demonstration. In his view, Antifa now needs to be banned, but stricter regulations are also needed to be able to take action against participants in unauthorized demonstrations.

In an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday, Müller said that the police had called on the demonstrators several times on Saturday to move away from the rally. Some had obeyed this, but many had ignored it.

Today, this is only an offense punishable by a fine. This offense should be made a statutory offense so that it can be punished more severely. It would also make it possible to detain rioters at unauthorized demonstrations for longer than 24 hours and remand them in custody if there is suspicion of a criminal offence.

Müller went on to say that he had also seen small children and even babies in the demonstration procession. This was irresponsible and actually required a risk report to the child and adult protection authorities (Kesb).

VSPB for tough penalties

Müller also called for Antifa to be banned. Such a step would be possible after examination by the Federal Intelligence Service. The measures are necessary not least to protect the police forces, who were once again subjected to massive attacks on Saturday.

The Association of Swiss Police Officers (VSPB) spoke of an "unacceptable attack on the rule of law". It called for harsh punishments for violent demonstrators. A brief detention and subsequent release without consequences was the wrong signal. The rule of law must not back down in the face of violent criminals.