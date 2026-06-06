The military facility in Bettwil AG. KEYSTONE

The federal government wants to develop Bettwil AG into the central Patriot training site - but costs and delays are calling the project into question.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government is modernizing the Bettwil military facility for Patriot training.

The system is controversial due to costs and delays.

Nevertheless, construction work is due to start. Show more

The Bettwil AG military facility on the Lindenberg is about to be upgraded. The federal government is planning to comprehensively modernize the site and use it as a central training area for the Patriot air defence systems in future.

The facility, which was built for Bloodhound missiles during the Cold War, has been used primarily for training purposes for the army, police and fire department for years.

However, the Patriot project itself is coming under increasing pressure. The systems have not yet been delivered, and at the same time the costs are rising massively: instead of the original 2.3 million Swiss francs, around 4.6 million are now estimated, reports the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The timetable has also been significantly delayed, with operational readiness expected from 2032 at the earliest. According to the newspaper, there is even the possibility of the project being abandoned while the federal government examines alternatives.

Regardless of this, construction work in Bettwil is due to start this year. The Department of Defense (DDPS) says that "the delay in delivery of the Patriot system has no impact on the refurbishment work at the Bettwil training area". The modernization will be implemented as planned.

There were also objections

There were objections during the approval process, particularly regarding the planned fencing. "There were three private objections and one submission from the municipality," the DDPS told the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper. According to the department, the outstanding points were resolved by making adjustments to the fence, and the cantonal statement is currently in progress.

Whether the site will actually be used for the Patriot system in future remains to be seen. However, the renewal of the site is considered a foregone conclusion.