Many young people are currently facing the transition from secondary school to an apprenticeship or further education. Linn (15) recently experienced this step herself - and now shares her experiences.

Linn (15) decided against an apprenticeship as a hotel communications specialist in favor of the FMS - and explains her reasons.

In the interview, Miray (15) also explains that even young people with an apprenticeship have doubts and uncertainties. Show more

I'm 15 years old and I recently decided to go to the Fachmittelschule (FMS). It wasn't an easy decision for me. Originally, I had already been accepted for an apprenticeship as a hotel communications specialist. The company was great and I liked the work. But after thinking about it for a long time, I decided not to do the apprenticeship after all.

One of the main reasons was the working hours in the hotel industry. You often work in the evening, at weekends and at irregular times. I would have found it difficult to reconcile this with my athletics hobby, as I regularly train in the evenings.

I think it's important to take the time to try out different paths and options before making a decision.

In Switzerland, many young people decide on an apprenticeship or another educational path at the age of 15 or 16. This is a big decision at an age when you are still getting to know yourself.

Many are under pressure to choose "the right" path. It's perfectly okay to rethink or reconsider a decision from time to time. The important thing is to listen to yourself and think about what really suits you - both professionally and personally.

Many other young people feel the same way as I do. I spoke to Miray (15), who has just started her apprenticeship. In this interview, she talks about how she feels and what she experienced in the first few days.

How did you feel when you knew that your apprenticeship was about to start?

Miray: I was nervous at first, of course, because I knew that I would be facing a lot of new things. I expected it to be stressful and that I would have to absorb a lot of information in a short space of time. Nevertheless, I was very happy because I knew I would have a good environment and I liked the training company.

Did it take you a long time to realize which path you wanted to take?

We started choosing a career in the second secondary school, but to be honest I had no idea what I wanted to do for a long time. It was only towards the end of the school year that I suddenly had a moment when it became clear to me that I wanted to do CT. From then on, I only applied for CT positions and luckily I was accepted quite quickly.

«I don't know how I'll feel about the apprenticeship in a year's time» Miray (15) KV apprentice

If you could decide again today, would you choose the same path?

At the moment, I'm happy with my decision. But sometimes I do wonder what it would be like if I were at the FMS, for example. I would have had more time there to find out what really suits me. I don't know exactly how I'll feel about the apprenticeship in a year's time or whether I'll find the job exciting in the long term.

Is there anything you miss from secondary school?

Yes, definitely. I particularly miss my class. We had a great time together in the third year of secondary school, especially in the final year. It was a nice atmosphere, not too serious, but still with good cohesion. I sometimes miss that lightness in everyday life now.

