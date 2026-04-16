Anyone who receives a call from the police demanding cash should hang up immediately and call the emergency services. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Telephone fraudsters pretending to be police officers or bank employees are once again active in Aargau. In the last few days alone, the criminals have stolen tens of thousands of francs.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fake police officers are increasingly active again in Aargau.

The cantonal police have registered several cases in the last few days.

The police were able to arrest a suspected money courier. Show more

She was from Raiffeisenbank, explained the voice on the phone to a 79-year-old woman from Aargau. The supposed bank employee told the astonished senior citizen that there were inconsistencies in connection with a bill from Amazon and instructed her to call the police.

As instructed, the woman dialed the number she had received and, after verbose explanations, was instructed by the supposed police officer to withdraw a certain amount of money and hand it over to a courier. The woman subsequently withdrew well over 10,000 francs and handed it over to a stranger at the front door.

This incident took place on Tuesday - and is just one of several similar cases that the cantonal police have recorded in recent days following the same pattern, as the authorities write in a statement. While other victims saw through the scam or were warned in time by relatives, an 83-year-old woman also lost a lot of money to a courier on Wednesday.

Money courier arrested

Meanwhile, cantonal police officers were able to save a senior citizen they had noticed outside a bank branch from harm. She had just withdrawn 15,000 francs as a result of a scam call.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police managed to arrest a suspected money courier in Oberentfelden. According to the statement, the 37-year-old Macedonian from eastern Switzerland was carrying an envelope containing a large sum of money that he had previously collected from a fraud victim.

"After months of losing momentum, the once widespread scam of fake police officers now appears to have regained momentum," writes the Aargau cantonal police. The authorities are therefore urging people to be vigilant. A key appeal is to never hand over money or valuables to strangers.