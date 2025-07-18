  1. Residential Customers
Brazen fraud - police warn Beware if you suddenly receive this invoice in your mailbox

Sven Ziegler

18.7.2025

Handing over the keys to a new apartment - not always as easy as here.
Handing over the keys to a new apartment - not always as easy as here.
IMAGO/photothek

Criminals are currently luring prospective tenants into a trap with attractive rental apartments that don't even exist. Particularly perfidious: they pretend to be representatives of the real estate company RE/MAX and send out fake invoices. The Zurich cantonal police issue an urgent warning.

18.07.2025, 14:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Bogus advertisements on real estate platforms are currently turning heads.
  • Fraudsters are sending out fake invoices, among other things.
  • The police say you should never transfer money before signing a contract.
Anyone currently looking for a new rental apartment in the Zurich area or beyond should be particularly vigilant. According to Cybercrimepolice.ch, a platform run by the cantonal police, reports of fake real estate ads are on the rise. The perpetrators are extremely clever in their approach.

Supposed dream properties are advertised on well-known real estate portals: central location, newly renovated, surprisingly cheap. As soon as interested parties get in touch, a seemingly professional email contact follows. The fraudsters pretend to be the owner, landlord or even an employee of an alleged RE/MAX team.

This fake invoice is used to transfer money abroad.
This fake invoice is used to transfer money abroad.
Screenshot Cybercrimepolice.ch

To feign seriousness, they use logos, company names and stylistically well forged signatures.

According to the police, these are not isolated cases

In the messages, interested parties are then told that a viewing is possible, but that a month's rent plus deposit must already be paid to "secure" the appointment. A supposed RE/MAX invoice in PDF format is usually enclosed.

The catch: The money is often supposed to be sent to accounts abroad or in foreign currencies. Once payment has been made, contact is broken off and there is no trace of the apartment.

The police emphasize that these are not isolated cases. Some of the losses are considerable, and it is not uncommon for those affected to also disclose sensitive personal data, such as copies of ID or bank documents.

In addition to financial loss, this also poses the threat of identity theft and other abuses.

How to protect yourself from data misuse

  • Forward suspicious messages: Forward potentially fraudulent emails and invoices to Cybercrimepolice.ch.
  • Do not respond: Ignore the e-mail and move it to the junk or spam folder.
  • No payments without a contract: Do not transfer any rents or deposit invoices before a viewing has taken place and a rental contract has been signed.
  • No sensitive data: Never disclose personal data without first informing yourself thoroughly about the other party.
  • If in doubt, ask: If in doubt, contact the company directly (e.g. RE/MAX Switzerland) to check the seriousness of the message.
