This is what forbidden counterfeit money looks like The imprints "For Motion Picture Use Only" and "Copy" are barely legible on this 100-dollar note. Image: Fedpol/ZVG Instead of "In God We Trust", it says "Is Copy We Trust". Image: Fedpol/ZVG This copied 20-franc note looks genuine from the front. Image: Fedpol/ZVG On the back, however, it only says "Copy" in small letters. Image: Fedpol/ZVG This 100 euro note looks genuine. Image: Fedpol/ZVG On the back it only says "Prop Copy" in small letters. Image: Fedpol/ZVG These 100-dollar notes are often used at Chinese festivals. Image: Fedpol/ZVG The Chinese imprint loosely translates as "sample note" or "play money". Image: Fedpol/ZVG On this 100-dollar note it says "Play Money" in small letters. Image: Fedpol/ZVG This is what forbidden counterfeit money looks like The imprints "For Motion Picture Use Only" and "Copy" are barely legible on this 100-dollar note. Image: Fedpol/ZVG Instead of "In God We Trust", it says "Is Copy We Trust". Image: Fedpol/ZVG This copied 20-franc note looks genuine from the front. Image: Fedpol/ZVG On the back, however, it only says "Copy" in small letters. Image: Fedpol/ZVG This 100 euro note looks genuine. Image: Fedpol/ZVG On the back it only says "Prop Copy" in small letters. Image: Fedpol/ZVG These 100-dollar notes are often used at Chinese festivals. Image: Fedpol/ZVG The Chinese imprint loosely translates as "sample note" or "play money". Image: Fedpol/ZVG On this 100-dollar note it says "Play Money" in small letters. Image: Fedpol/ZVG

An Amazon purchase brings a man from Graubünden into the sights of the judiciary: his supposed play money looked too similar to real dollar bills. The case shows how quickly harmless props can be considered counterfeit money.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from Graubünden was convicted for ordering a money pistol with play money on Amazon that looked like real cash from a distance.

According to Fedpol, such movie and prop money is circulating online on a massive scale. Buying them can be a criminal offense.

Authorities therefore advise people to only buy imitations that are clearly recognizable as counterfeit money and to check the SNB's information sheet beforehand. Show more

blue News reported on an absurd judicial case on Thursday morning: a man from Graubünden ordered a money pistol including play money on Amazon at the beginning of the year - and was convicted of "counterfeiting banknotes without the intent to counterfeit".

The reason: investigators classified the US notes as dangerously genuine. The format and design corresponded to standard cash, and the small "Prop Copy" imprint was barely recognizable from a distance. With a purchase worth 90 euros, the man could theoretically have put counterfeit money worth 4599 US dollars (around 3700 Swiss francs) into circulation.

The man from Graubünden did not wish to comment to blue News. According to the penalty order, however, it is likely to have been a product of the kind offered on the Internet on a massive scale.

But where is the limit? And which products should Swiss consumers steer clear of to avoid the risk of criminal prosecution?

National Bank gives tips to ensure counterfeit money remains recognizable

Money guns with counterfeit money are being offered on the Internet. blue News

blue News contacted the Federal Police (Fedpol), where suspected counterfeit money is checked by specialists. Experts refer to such bills as "altered banknote images".

They usually bear small notices in various languages - such as "Copy", "Prop Copy", "Movie Money" or "For motion picture purposes only". Sometimes there are also notes in other languages such as "Geçersizdir" (invalid). Fedpol provided blue News with several examples of this.

Such flowers circulate as movie or play money on platforms such as Temu, Amazon or Alibaba. However, Fedpol expressly warns: If the size and appearance largely match genuine banknotes, there is a considerable risk of confusion. Importing such notes or putting them into circulation is punishable by law, even if there is a notice to that effect.

That's right: the word "Specimen" must cover a large part of the banknote. Image: SNB

Authorities therefore advise you to consult the Swiss National Bank's information sheet on the reproduction of banknotes before purchasing prop or play money.