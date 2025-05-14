Organic rocket with salmonella: The product from Denner. Denner

Salmonella has been detected in a batch of organic rocket sold by Denner. The federal government strongly advises against eating it - there is a risk of gastrointestinal illness. The affected goods have already been withdrawn from circulation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Salmonella was found in Denner's organic rocket salad

The 125 gram pack with lot number 1901 is affected

Anyone showing symptoms after eating should seek medical help Show more

A recent food warning is causing a stir: The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) warns against consuming a certain batch of organic rocket from the Denner range. Salmonella was detected in a 125 gram pack - germs that can cause serious gastrointestinal complaints in humans.

The pack with the lot number 1901 is specifically affected. The affected item was immediately withdrawn from sale after the findings became known. Denner has also initiated a public recall.

According to the FSVO, a health risk cannot be ruled out. Salmonella infections typically make themselves felt between six and 72 hours after consumption - with symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Consumers who have eaten the product and experience symptoms are asked to seek medical advice.