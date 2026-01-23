On the A13 in Graubünden, travelers lost their cargo twice on Saturday. The second incident ended particularly badly: A bicycle fell off the roof of a car and was run over by three vehicles.

There was almost nothing left of the bike.

Here's what it's all about On the A13, the roof box of a Dutch car first came open.

A few hours later, a bicycle came loose from a vehicle with Spanish license plates.

Three cars struck the mountain bike; one of them suffered a flat tire. Summary created with

On Saturday, cargo fell onto the roadway from two vehicles on the A13 in Graubünden.

At around 2:40 p.m., while traveling northbound, the roof rack of a car with Dutch license plates opened. Several items stored inside fell onto the road. A police patrol cleared them from the roadway.

Bike Falls Off Car Roof

The second incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. near Domat/Ems. A bicycle that had been secured to the roof of a car with Spanish license plates came loose and fell onto the highway. It was then struck by three vehicles.

The mountain bike was severely damaged. One of the cars involved was also damaged, and the vehicle suffered a flat tire. The Graubünden Cantonal Police remind drivers to check their mounting hardware regularly and to observe the maximum load capacity of roof racks and bike racks.

Additional cargo can also affect handling, braking distance, and sensitivity to crosswinds. The police therefore recommend adjusting your driving style accordingly.