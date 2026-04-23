In his political career, Hermann Fehr (SP) was, among other things, mayor of Biel, a member of the Bernese cantonal government and a member of the National Council. (archive picture) Keystone

Hermann Fehr, former mayor of Biel/Bienne, member of the Bernese cantonal government and National Councillor, has died at the age of 84. With his death, the city has lost a formative figure in its history, the municipal council wrote in an obituary on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Social Democrat was Mayor and Finance Director of Biel/Bienne from 1977 to 1990. At a time when the watchmaking crisis had left a deep mark on the city, Fehr knew how to give it new dynamism, from which Biel still benefits today. The Biel municipal council wrote this in an obituary published by the Bernese Tamedia newspapers together with other advertisements on Thursday. Fehr died on April 18.

Fehr, who grew up in Thurgau, was a "thoroughbred politician", wrote the "Bieler Tagblatt" and "Journal du Jura" in an obituary. In Biel, Fehr was initially employed as a teacher at the commercial vocational school, where he became vice principal in 1968. He became a professional politician when he was elected Director of Construction in Biel at the beginning of the 1970s. For seven years, from 1983 to 1990, the SP politician was both mayor of the city and a member of the National Council.

Head of the Health and Welfare Directorate

In 1990, he was elected to the Bernese cantonal government. Fehr "rendered invaluable services to the canton of Bern with his energetic, tireless commitment", according to an obituary published on behalf of the cantonal government.

From 1990 to 1997, Fehr was head of the Bernese Health and Welfare Directorate. He stepped down from the executive for health reasons. The Keystone-SDA news agency reported on a standing ovation on his last day on the cantonal government council. Fehr later served as Central President of the Swiss Samaritan Federation, among other things.

Representing the values of the SP

In his political career, he always stood up for the values of social democracy, the SP Switzerland and the cantonal party paid tribute to the deceased comrade. Fehr was a figure of identification beyond party boundaries.

His family wrote in an obituary that he passed away peacefully after a richly fulfilling life that was ultimately marked by the ailments of old age. Hermann Fehr is the father of Erich Fehr (SP), who was also Mayor of Biel/Bienne from 2011 to 2024.