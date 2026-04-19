The tagged lynx "Juro" has spent the last two years in the southern Black Forest. Now he is roaming through Switzerland - presumably in the area from which he moved to Germany. Lando Hass/dpa

Lynx "Juro" has crossed the Rhine and is now roaming through Switzerland. For experts, the documented migration is important evidence of functioning wildlife corridors.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The lynx "Juro" crossed the Rhine near Laufenburg in March and is now roaming through Switzerland.

Experts suspect that he is looking for a female because it is mating season.

"Juro" has been in the southern Black Forest since summer 2025, presumably having relocated from Switzerland. The migration is considered an important indication of the importance of networked habitats and international corridors. Show more

In search of a mate, lynx "Juro" has left the southern Black Forest and is now roaming Switzerland in search of a mate. According to the Forest Research Institute Baden-Württemberg (FVA), he crossed the Rhine near Laufenburg (Baden) back in March - most likely to seek his fortune in the country from which the two-year-old animal may have once migrated.

The FVA sees Juro's crossing of the Rhine as an important indication of how crucial habitat connectivity is for the lynx. "It is quite possible for wild animals to cross a body of water by swimming, and the use of bridges is also conceivable," said lynx expert Eva Klebelsberg. "Nevertheless, this is a small sensation for us because we can observe and analyze this movement for the first time using the data provided by a collar transmitter."

"Juro" was previously on the move in the southern Black Forest

Juro was first detected and tagged at the end of August 2025 near Schopfheim in Baden-Württemberg. Since then, it has roamed an area of 780 square kilometers between Kandern and Wehr and has been considered territorial, i.e. sedentary, in the southern Black Forest since the end of February. However, with the start of the mating season at the beginning of February, Juro repeatedly made his way to the Swiss border, according to the FVA.

Whether the lynx will find a territory and a female in Switzerland or return to the southern Black Forest remains to be seen, according to the FVA. There is a close exchange with the KORA Foundation, which coordinates Swiss lynx monitoring, as well as with the cantons concerned.

Too many males: Females are released into the wild

According to an FVA spokesperson, eight lynx are currently considered native to Baden-Württemberg. "Juro is also still considered to be sedentary", she said. As it is probably a rancid migration, a return is conceivable. "Only when it has not been detected for six months is it no longer considered sedentary," the FVA announced.

Until recently, there were only sedentary male lynx in Baden-Württemberg. In order to improve the situation of the lynx in the state and thus also in the neighboring areas, individual lynxes, including females, have been released into the wild in the Black Forest since 2023 as part of the "Luchs Baden-Württemberg" project.

The exchange between the Swiss and Baden-Württemberg lynx populations is also important for a stable lynx population in the border triangle. "Juro therefore also provides us with clues as to which corridors must be preserved in order to enable the lynx to migrate," said lynx expert Klebelsberg.