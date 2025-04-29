Facing charges: former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz. Archivbild: Keystone

Madeleine Amstutz was once seen as a beacon of hope for the Bern SVP until she stumbled over an expenses scandal. On Tuesday, she will be fighting for her reputation against former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz. blue News is there.

8.38 a.m. Trial begins Court President Matthias Zurbrügg opens the trial, welcomes everyone present and explains the procedure. Madeleine and Adrian Amstutz both appear calm and composed. The public prosecutor is not present in person.

8.29 a.m. Trial delayed Good morning from Thun. The courtroom doors are still closed. The scheduled start of the trial at 8.30 a.m. will therefore be delayed by a few minutes. Show more

Madeleine Amstutz was once regarded as the shining hope of the Bernese SVP. She was the mayor of Sigriswil, a member of the Grand Council and SVP parliamentary group leader in the Grand Council. Now she finds herself in the middle of a political and legal dispute that has lasted for years. At the center is an expenses affair from 2019/2020.

The "Expenses knight of Sigriswil" or "Too much Stutz" Amstutz was the headline in the Blick newspaper in 2020. The affair was triggered by a report by the Sigriswil Audit Committee (GPK), on the basis of which the municipal council demanded CHF 3,250 back.

Madeleine Amstutz is said to have received too much expense money over the years and was not very precise when it came to accounting. There was talk, for example, of her participation in a VIP event at the Lauberhorn race, which she had billed for even though she had been invited. Attending funerals at municipal expense or a boat trip at the taxpayers' expense also found their way into the media coverage.

Amstutz denies accusations

The SVP subsequently refused her candidacy at all levels and finally expelled her from the party altogether in 2022.

Amstutz vehemently denied the allegations from the outset. For her, the accusations are a targeted defamation campaign. The aim was to oust her from the SVP after a stellar political career.

Madeleine Amstutz is fighting for her reputation in court. Archivbild: Keystone

Since then, she has been fighting for her reputation and putting up legal resistance. With success: the district governor of Thun exonerated her in 2020 and lifted the clawback. Further rulings confirmed that Amstutz was wrongly excluded from the Grand Council parliamentary group. Former members of the GPK were convicted of defamation in October 2023.

Amstutz also continued her political career. She formed her own list and is still a municipal councillor and member of the Grand Council today, now independent. However, while she managed to enter the municipal council with the best result in 2020, she received the fewest votes of the seven elected in 2024.

Amstutz against Amstutz - showdown in court

Today, the expenses affair is set to add another chapter: Madeleine Amstutz and her former political companion and namesake Adrian Amstutz will meet at the Oberland Regional Court in Thun. The two are not related.

Madeleine Amstutz has filed a criminal complaint against former National Councillor Adrian Amstutz - also from Sigriswil. He in turn has responded with a criminal complaint. The charges relate to defamation, slander and breach of official secrecy.

Adrian Amstutz spent 16 years in the Federal Parliament, including five years as leader of the SVP parliamentary group. Madeleine Amstutz suspects him to be the mastermind behind the defamation campaign. He is also said to have spoken out against her at SVP events and insulted her.

blue News is on site in Thun and will be reporting live from the Oberland Regional Court from 8.30 am.