5.30 a.m.

The service-citizen initiative was rejected by men and women alike with 84%. The initiative was most popular among people with a compulsory school-leaving certificate and 18 to 34-year-olds. This is the result of the post-election survey conducted by Tamedia and "20 Minuten".

In this age group of young people, 22 percent voted yes, according to the press release issued on Monday. Among people aged 50 and over, only 13 percent were in favor. Around a third of people (32%) who only attended compulsory school were in favor of the initiative. The initiative was least popular among people with an apprenticeship or a commercial diploma (11 percent).

There were also differences according to income. Among people earning over CHF 16,000 per month, approval was 22%. At 13%, it was lowest in the CHF 4001 to 7000 income group. There were also differences in terms of housing situation: 12% of people in rural areas voted yes, compared to almost a fifth in urban areas and 18% in cities. The service-citoyen initiative was rejected at the ballot box on Sunday with 84.2 percent voting no.

Second highest defeat in 25 years: The service-citoyen initiative was clearly rejected with 84.1 percent voting no. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Cyril Zingaro

The "20 Minuten"/Tamedia post-election survey was conducted in collaboration with the Leewas Institute. The results are based on 10,917 survey participants (7445 from German-speaking Switzerland, 3248 from French-speaking Switzerland and 224 from Ticino). The survey was conducted between November 27 and 30, 2025. The sample error range is plus/minus 2.8 percentage points.