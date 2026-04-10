Numerous prohibition signs warn against driving through. KEYSTONE

The automatic speed camera in Birsfelden means less traffic - but more work for the judiciary. Hundreds of drivers are fighting their fines. The public prosecutor's office is facing a growing workload.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The automatic drive-through check in Birsfelden has triggered over 800 cases at the public prosecutor's office.

While the municipality speaks of a success in terms of traffic calming, authorities are struggling with a growing workload.

There are also doubts about the legal basis of the system, which still need to be clarified in court. Show more

What was intended as a traffic-calming measure is increasingly becoming a burden on the judiciary. As reported by "bz Basel", the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office has now received over 800 cases in connection with the automatic drive-through check in Birsfelden.

In February there were just 22, but since then the number has exploded.

The municipality of Birsfelden continues to view the system positively. The aim was never to collect as many fines as possible, emphasizes municipal president Christof Hiltmann. Rather, the aim was to relieve the burden on local roads and reduce traffic.

According to the municipality, this has had a clear effect: while up to 1,000 fines were issued per day at the beginning, the number is now only 20 to 30 per day.

Public prosecutor's office working at the limit

For the public prosecutor's office, however, the development means a considerable amount of extra work. Media spokeswoman Marilena Baiatu told "bz Basel" that the additional workload is clearly noticeable. Each individual case has to be examined, as is required in the summary penalty order procedure.

Some of the cases have already been processed. Penalty orders have been issued in several hundred cases, and some of those affected have lodged an objection. If they persist, the proceedings will end up in court. The first cases are already pending there.

Hundreds of cases still pending

Despite initial conclusions, there is still a large backlog. More than 400 cases are still pending. The public prosecutor's office assumes that more cases will follow, as many are delayed.

This raises concerns that the workload will continue to increase and place an additional burden on the processing of other cases.

It is also unclear whether the system is legally valid. The Federal Council and the Federal Roads Office have expressed doubts about the legal basis of the Birsfeld system.

However, a definitive clarification is still pending - ultimately only the courts can decide. In the meantime, the municipality is sticking to its assessment and believes it is backed up by its own clarifications.