TCS considers legal actionBirsfelden's flood of fines becomes a model for other municipalities
Sven Ziegler
3.11.2025
Birsfelden uses a camera system to record all cars that pass through the village without a permit in less than 15 minutes - and issues thousands of fines. Other municipalities are now interested in the model.
03.11.2025, 07:53
Sven Ziegler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Birsfelden has fined tens of thousands of drivers within weeks with a new camera system.
The municipality wants to stop slow-moving traffic and now even has to increase its staff.
The TCS is considering legal action, as the Federal Supreme Court has already restricted similar systems.
Birsfelden is currently looking for a new transit control officer on job portals for an 80 to 100 percent workload. "The increase is necessary in order to cope with the rush over a longer period of time," explains municipal administrator Martin Schürmann to the newspaper.
Other municipalities also want to introduce a new system
Other municipalities are now also planning to introduce a similar system, the newspaper continues. In central Switzerland, for example, Cham wants to introduce a similar system from 2027. The aim of the "low-car center" project is to "effectively direct traffic to the bypass".
However, automated monitoring is legally tricky. The TCS announced to "SRF" that it would have the Birsfeld regulation legally examined. This is because similar systems have been stopped by the Federal Supreme Court in the past: the judges saw automated vehicle tracking (AFV) as a serious infringement of personal freedom.
Schürmann emphasizes that Birsfelden has taken the Federal Court rulings into account. The rules only apply to municipal roads, the regulations have been approved by the canton and the data protection officer has also given his consent.