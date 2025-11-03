The municipality of Birsfelden BL has issued tens of thousands of fines since the introduction of automatic enforcement. (archive image) sda

Birsfelden uses a camera system to record all cars that pass through the village without a permit in less than 15 minutes - and issues thousands of fines. Other municipalities are now interested in the model.

The suburban municipality in Basel became internationally known overnight: Since September, Birsfelden has been operating a new type of regime against slow-moving traffic. Cameras record all number plates; anyone who crosses the village on defined neighborhood axes within less than 15 minutes without a special permit pays.

However, the automatic controls have resulted in a veritable flood of fines. More than 1,000 drivers disregard the driving ban every day - and thus cost the municipality a lot of money. Birsfelden has now collected several hundred thousand francs in fines.

As a result, the police station is overrun and the administration has set up an online form for complaints. According to theNZZ, additional staff are now also being sought.

Birsfelden is currently looking for a new transit control officer on job portals for an 80 to 100 percent workload. "The increase is necessary in order to cope with the rush over a longer period of time," explains municipal administrator Martin Schürmann to the newspaper.

Other municipalities also want to introduce a new system

Other municipalities are now also planning to introduce a similar system, the newspaper continues. In central Switzerland, for example, Cham wants to introduce a similar system from 2027. The aim of the "low-car center" project is to "effectively direct traffic to the bypass".

However, automated monitoring is legally tricky. The TCS announced to "SRF" that it would have the Birsfeld regulation legally examined. This is because similar systems have been stopped by the Federal Supreme Court in the past: the judges saw automated vehicle tracking (AFV) as a serious infringement of personal freedom.

Schürmann emphasizes that Birsfelden has taken the Federal Court rulings into account. The rules only apply to municipal roads, the regulations have been approved by the canton and the data protection officer has also given his consent.