The parish of Menziken-Reinach is in dispute. A priest is said to have continued working even though he was dismissed. Katholische Kirche Schweiz

A priest in the crossfire, a church care president with a history, serious allegations of white-collar crime - a church conflict is raging in Menziken-Reinach AG.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The diocese of Basel has denied the priest Luis A. Reyes Gomez from any pastoral activity, as he continued to conduct church services after the end of his employment.

Church care president Martin Sigg opposes the ban and points to a parish shaken by white-collar crime, where Reyes is urgently needed.

The dispute reveals deep-rooted conflicts within the Menziken-Reinach parish, including ongoing criminal charges and accusations against members of the church leadership. Show more

Two inconspicuous reports in the parish magazine "Lichtblick", the parish magazine of the Roman Catholic parish of Menziken-Reinach AG, are causing quite a stir - and shedding light on a drama that has long been causing unrest in the Wynental church world, as the "Aargauer Zeitung" writes.

The diocese of Basel has issued an official decree forbidding the priest Luis A. Reyes Gomez "any pastoral or caring activity" in the diocese.

The reason: Reyes had continued to hold church services, conduct baptisms and lead funerals - even though his official appointment ended in summer 2024 and, according to the diocese management, he should have returned to Lugano long ago.

But the pastor stayed - and with him the conflict.

Church care president Sigg puts up a fight

Immediately below the official announcement in the parish bulletin comes a counterattack from the church's own leadership: President Martin Sigg, himself no stranger to internal disputes, openly appeals to the bishop to withdraw the ban, according to the "Aargauer Zeitung". His reasoning: The parish "urgently" needs Padre Reyes to "deal with the damage" caused by a group of suspected white-collar criminals.

An explosive accusation - and a deep rift between the church administration and the diocese.

Sigg himself has received a disciplinary penalty and is the target of an investigation due to an escalated parish meeting. But when it comes to Reyes, he is convinced: "Since the beginning of August, Father Luis Reyes has acted as deputy many times - that is permitted," he tells the Aargauer Zeitung. A letter from the vicar general supports this assessment. The diocese of Basel apparently sees things differently.

A pastor under suspicion - or a beacon of hope?

Reyes, who had been working in the Spanish-speaking mission in Aarau since 2014 and later as chaplain in Menziken-Reinach, was held in high regard by the community. 550 people signed a petition to keep him on - unsuccessfully. After the official end of his term of office in summer 2024, Reyes nevertheless continued to work - mainly at weddings, baptisms and in youth work. Breaking the rules?

The diocese is now threatening to take further steps. "We assume that he will comply with the ban," says spokesperson Jonas Spirig. "A ban always weighs heavily - fortunately it's a rare measure."

What is behind the church dispute?

The Menziken-Reinach church is apparently in deeper trouble than many suspect. Sigg speaks of serious grievances: An architect had been collecting CHF 10,000 a year as a building consultant's fee for years - without a public tender for the building project. Critics had fallen on deaf ears. Sigg and pastoral area priest Piotr Palczynski had tried to stop the case - in vain.

Instead, according to Sigg's interpretation, the dismissal of Reyes meant the removal of an unwelcome colleague. Sigg then filed criminal charges against four people, including the architect and members of the church administration and finance committee. The public prosecutor's office is investigating - but the presumption of innocence applies.

A priest of the poor - or a troublemaker?

Despite everything, Sigg continues to stand by Reyes: He is the engine of the parish. "He reached out to the youth, prevented people from leaving and enabled new members to join." With his "charm, deep faith and closeness to the poor", Reyes is irreplaceable.

But will that help him? The priest is currently remaining silent. He left an inquiry from the "Aargauer Zeitung" unanswered, it is said.