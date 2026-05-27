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Output of 400 megawatts BKW plans mega-battery at Mühleberg nuclear power plant

SDA

27.5.2026 - 10:07

This is what the planned large-scale battery project in Mühleberg will look like (visualization).
This is what the planned large-scale battery project in Mühleberg will look like (visualization).
Keystone

The Bern-based energy company BKW is pressing ahead with one of the largest battery projects in Switzerland. A huge electricity storage facility is to be built on the site of the former nuclear power plant in Mühleberg BE.

Keystone-SDA

27.05.2026, 10:07

27.05.2026, 10:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • BKW is planning a large battery with 400 megawatts of power and 800 megawatt hours of storage capacity in Mühleberg.
  • The plant is to be connected directly to the Swissgrid transmission grid.
  • The battery is currently scheduled to be commissioned at the beginning of 2030.
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A large-scale battery with a capacity of 400 megawatts is to be built in Mühleberg BE. The Bern-based energy group BKW has secured the grid capacity from the national grid company Swissgrid, as announced on Wednesday.

This has paved the way for one of the most powerful battery projects in Switzerland, the energy company writes. The planned plant is designed for a power capacity of 400 megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of 800 megawatt hours (MWh).

According to the press release, the large-scale battery is to be built on the logistics area of the former nuclear power plant in Mühleberg. This would allow it to be connected directly to Swissgrid's transmission grid.

Once the feasibility study has been completed, the project planning phase will now follow in order to initiate the planning approval procedure with the Swiss Federal Inspectorate for Heavy Current Installations. BKW is aiming for commissioning at the beginning of 2030.

In addition to the large-scale battery in Mühleberg, BKW has other battery projects in the pipeline. Approval has been received for the large-scale project in Waltrop (Germany). A smaller project in Grosshöchstetten BE is well advanced, while plans for battery projects in Bickingen BE and Bassecourt JU are in the clarification phase.

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