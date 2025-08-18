Brand Bern A fire broke out in Bern on Monday. Image: Leserreporter blue News An initial inspection by local media shows that the fire broke out in a barn. Image: Leserreporter blue News The background is still unclear. Image: Leserreporter blue News Brand Bern A fire broke out in Bern on Monday. Image: Leserreporter blue News An initial inspection by local media shows that the fire broke out in a barn. Image: Leserreporter blue News The background is still unclear. Image: Leserreporter blue News

A fire broke out in the city of Bern on Monday. According to media reports, the animal hospital is affected by the fire.

Dominik Müller

A fire broke out in Bern on Monday. The Bern cantonal police confirmed the incident to blue News.

The canton initially warned of heavy smoke, but the all-clear was finally given at midday.

A black cloud of smoke can be seen on webcam images. According to media reports, the fire broke out in the animal hospital in Bern's Längass district. "There were two explosions," Blick quotes an eyewitness.

An initial inspection by local media shows that the fire broke out in a barn. The background is still unclear. The emergency services confirm an operation, but were initially unable to provide any further details. The fire has since been extinguished.

