How will the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide, be rebuilt? The authorities have now presented the plan.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the devastating landslide, the almost completely destroyed village of Blatten is to be rebuilt by 2029.

"We want to rebuild in a safe place," said State Councillor Franz Ruppen (SVP), among others, about the roadmap for the reconstruction, which includes 69 measures.

It is still unclear exactly where Blatten will be rebuilt. Show more

On 28 May, the village of Blatten VS was largely destroyed by a devastating rockslide. It is now to be rebuilt following the disaster. The authorities have now informed the media and population about the timetable for the reconstruction of the future village of Blatten.

The Valais State Council and the municipal authorities presented a roadmap for the destroyed village in Ferden in the Valais Lötschental on Wednesday. It contains a wealth of measures. The biggest uncertainty factor for implementation is the development of natural hazards.

"We certainly won't do anything where there is any danger," said Franziska Biner (center), State Councillor and head of the reconstruction strategy group, to the media in Ferden VS on Wednesday evening. "We want to rebuild, but we want to rebuild in a safe place," added State Councillor Franz Ruppen (SVP).

In an answer to a journalist's question, Biner admitted that the timetable was ambitious. However, the strategy group and the municipalities concerned are of the opinion that it is realistic, even if there could always be delays due to the nature of the project.

The mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, also expressed his conviction that most of the inhabitants of Blatten will be able to return to their village from 2029.

Cooperation between the canton and municipality

The roadmap adopted by the government was drawn up in collaboration with the municipality of Blatten. It was presented to the population at an information event in Ferden in the evening.

The action plan comprises a total of 69 measures. These include reconstruction, natural hazards, support for private individuals and companies, the economy, mobility, spatial planning and environmental protection.

Some measures have already been implemented or are in the implementation phase. The lake created by the debris cone, for example, has been completely cleared, said municipal president Bellwald. Work on the course of the Lonza river and the construction of the emergency road to the hamlet of Weissenried are well advanced. Further steps are to follow in the coming months and years.

Accelerated procedures

As the cantonal government further explained at the media conference, several of the contents developed will be formalized as part of a decree on the reconstruction of Blatten. In order to implement all measures by the end of 2029 as envisaged in the action plan, certain procedures will have to be accelerated and the necessary funds made available.

The decree is to be submitted to the Grand Council at the end of the year. In addition, further loan applications may be submitted to parliament in the coming years.

The canton also intends to set up a "Blatten 2030 Reconstruction Commission", which is to be founded, managed and administered by the municipality of Blatten. The State Council will propose to the Grand Council that the canton contribute to the financing of this commission.

Location for new village still unclear

It is not yet clear exactly where Blatten will be rebuilt. "Spatial planning is a very big challenge," explained Ruppen. The aim is to determine where it is possible to build, taking into account the basic data and the needs of the population.

In this area, the canton plans to work closely with the municipalities to find the best possible solutions and implement them quickly. It is essential to know the risk areas based on the natural hazard maps. There are still many uncertainties.

Costs estimated at 100 million francs

Meanwhile, it is certain that the landslide on 28 May will have considerable consequences for the state coffers. "We estimate the costs for the canton of Valais at a good 100 million francs," said Finance Director Biner. Around 36 million francs of these costs are attributable to urgent intervention, recovery and evacuation measures and around 64 million francs to ordinary or follow-up projects. The canton has not yet budgeted these costs for 2026.

The costs for the municipality of Blatten are not yet known. In terms of insurance, the estimated costs amount to around CHF 320 million.

State Councillor Christophe Darbellay (center) commented on the ten million francs in emergency aid from the canton. The amounts will soon be distributed to those affected. Private individuals, the self-employed and also companies will benefit, said Darbellay, without giving details of who will receive how much.

The Director of Economic Affairs also explained that the canton wanted to promote tourism and agriculture in the Lötschental in particular following the disaster.