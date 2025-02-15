Maurer wished Weidel, who lives partly in Switzerland, every success in the upcoming elections and expressed his surprise at the political mood in Germany: "Suddenly dear friends have become extreme."
Maurer's appearance has also sparked criticism within the party, as the SVP does not officially cooperate with foreign parties. Christoph Blocher, the former SVP patriarch, now explains in his "Teleblocher" program: "I wouldn't have done that." He emphasizes that the SVP has a clear policy of not allying itself with foreign parties, even if there are always individuals who act differently.
Blocher does not want to run
Despite his criticism, Blocher admitted that Maurer's appearance was a private decision. "We have enough to do with our own parties," he added. Although he considers Weidel to be "clever", he said that one should not get involved with likeable personalities either.
In addition to the debate about Maurer, Blocher also commented on the centrist candidates for the Federal Council Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister - and, despite speculation, assured that he would not run for the Federal Council again: "At my age, I no longer want to - but if I have to ..." However, it is unlikely that Blocher will actually make a comeback.