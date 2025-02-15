SVP veteran Christoph Blocher (l.) with Matthias Ackeret Screenshot Tele Blocher

Ueli Maurer causes irritation with a video message to Alice Weidel. SVP strategist Christoph Blocher is distanced - and emphasizes the party line.

The election campaign in Germany is in full swing - and in the midst of it all, former Swiss Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer causes a stir with a video message. At an AfD election campaign event in Neu-Isenburg, he greeted chancellor candidate Alice Weidel with the words: "Hoi Alice und grüezi mitenand."

Maurer wished Weidel, who lives partly in Switzerland, every success in the upcoming elections and expressed his surprise at the political mood in Germany: "Suddenly dear friends have become extreme."

Maurer's appearance has also sparked criticism within the party, as the SVP does not officially cooperate with foreign parties. Christoph Blocher, the former SVP patriarch, now explains in his "Teleblocher" program: "I wouldn't have done that." He emphasizes that the SVP has a clear policy of not allying itself with foreign parties, even if there are always individuals who act differently.

Blocher does not want to run

Despite his criticism, Blocher admitted that Maurer's appearance was a private decision. "We have enough to do with our own parties," he added. Although he considers Weidel to be "clever", he said that one should not get involved with likeable personalities either.

In addition to the debate about Maurer, Blocher also commented on the centrist candidates for the Federal Council Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister - and, despite speculation, assured that he would not run for the Federal Council again: "At my age, I no longer want to - but if I have to ..." However, it is unlikely that Blocher will actually make a comeback.