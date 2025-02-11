Former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher could imagine returning to the national government. Archivbild: Keystone

According to Christoph Blocher, parliament is not bound by the proposals of centrist candidates when electing the Federal Council. He is thus breaking with the SVP's previous strategy - and considers himself capable of restructuring the DDPS.

Former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher believes that this is not absolutely necessary for the election of Viola Amherd's replacement.

According to the SVP doyen, the election of a non-nominee is also possible - even from another party.

And the 84-year-old brings himself into play. Show more

"It's nonsense to say: 'if you have a two-person ticket, you can't vote for anyone else'", says SVP doyen Christoph Blocher in the latest edition of his program "Tele Blocher".

In his opinion, parliament could also appoint a centrist representative other than Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister to the national government. What's more, a candidate from another party is also possible if this is in the interests of Switzerland.

This stance marks a clear break with the SVP's previous strategy, which has always stuck to the proposed tickets. Blocher argues that it is more important to elect a capable person who can deal with the challenges in the Defense Department.

Ironically, it was Blocher's deselection in 2007 that heralded the beginning of the modern multiple ticket. At that time, the SVP leadership issued an exclusion clause: SVP politicians who accept an election to the Federal Council without being nominated by the party lose their membership of the party.

The clause met with criticism from other parties. Since then, however, all parliamentary groups have presented at least two candidates in Federal Council elections.

"I would take on the task myself"

If a wild election does indeed take place, Christoph Blocher puts himself forward: "I would take on the task myself. The aim would be to get the DDPS in order by the end of 2027. I believe that I have the necessary skills. After two and three-quarters years, the seat could then be returned to the center party," he tells CH Media.

There are mixed reactions to Blocher's proposal within the SVP. While some welcome the possibility of bringing an SVP candidate into the Federal Council, there are also concerns about the impact on the concordance system. SVP President Marcel Dettling emphasizes that the party will first wait for the hearings and then decide who to support.

