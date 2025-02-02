Unlike her father, Magdalena Martullo Blocher has transferred her election campaign donation to the SVP. sda

Christoph Blocher publicly promised the SVP 550,000. However, he did not transfer anything to her, as the prescribed lists of major donors show. The party secretariat explains what happened to the donation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christoph Blocher had publicly promised the SVP a donation of 550,000 francs for the 2023 election campaign.

But the money never reached the party secretariat.

The SVP recently explained that it was actually a deficit guarantee that the party had not tapped into. Show more

In the summer of the same year, Christoph Blocher said that he would invest CHF 550,000 in the SVP's 2023 election campaign. For the first time, parties had to declare who had given them donations of CHF 15,000 or more. The SVP doyen therefore decided to make the amount of his donation public himself.

Only one person had donated more to the 2023 National Council and Council of States elections: Carmita Burkhard, heiress to the founders of the Sika company, had transferred one million francs to the Greens.

Where are the 550,000 francs?

However, the transparency of Swiss political and party financing, which has only been mandatory for a few years, brought another interesting piece of information to light: Blocher's generous donation never arrived in an SVP account. This was revealed when the party made the list of its major donors public, as required, and submitted it to the Swiss Federal Audit Office.

At last year's Albisgüetli conference, the billionaire from Herrliberg emphasized that he always keeps his promises. The "NZZ" writes that the party secretariat must clarify why his money has not reached the SVP.

Andrea Sommer, the party's spokesperson, was at the same event. And she already knew what was behind the missing CHF 550,000. Blocher had promised this as a deficit guarantee for the party. Should the SVP not be able to raise the necessary funds in any other way, he would support them up to the maximum amount. As it turned out, this was not necessary.

SVP has other wealthy donors

According to the register of donations, other solvent SVP members have transferred their amounts: Car entrepreneur Walter Frey donated CHF 250,000 to the People's Party, while banker Thomas Matter donated CHF 100,000. The same amount was given by the daughter of SVP patriarch Magdalena Martullo-Blocher.

With a total of CHF 4.6 million, the SVP had by far the most money available for the 2023 election campaign. The FDP, SP and centrists had half as much. Despite donating millions, the Greens ran their campaign with even less.