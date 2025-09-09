The driving force behind the neutrality initiative: former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher. Archivbild: Keystone

The SVP is known for its uncompromising stance on popular initiatives. Now party members are open to a counter-proposal to their own neutrality initiative.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP is surprisingly open to a counter-proposal to its own neutrality initiative.

This is possibly to avoid an imminent defeat in the referendum.

A counter-proposal could enshrine neutrality in the constitution, but continue to allow sanctions against belligerent states such as Russia. Show more

The SVP is open to a counter-proposal to its own neutrality initiative. SVP parliamentarians in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council have agreed to a counter-proposal, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The initiative calls for Switzerland's "perpetual and armed" neutrality to be enshrined in the constitution. This could, for example, prevent sanctions against belligerent states such as Russia.

This has led to concerns about the impact on the Swiss arms industry, whereas the counter-proposal would continue to allow sanctions.

Blocher as the driving force

The SVP is actually known for its uncompromising adherence to its initiatives. The behavior of the committee members is therefore surprising. According to the report, discussions with party members have shown that parts of the party fear a defeat in the vote, which could weaken the proponents of neutrality.

A counter-proposal could both enshrine neutrality in the constitution and protect the arms industry.

The initiative is formally supported by the Pro Schweiz association, which is dominated by SVP politicians. However, the driving force is SVP doyen Christoph Blocher: "I had to draft the initiative single-handedly at the time," the 84-year-old is quoted as saying by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

A recent study by ETH Zurich shows that although the population supports neutrality, it considers sanctions against Russia to be compatible with neutrality.