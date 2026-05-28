A man has injured several people in Winterthur. The police identified a 31-year-old Swiss man as the suspect and arrested him.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major police operation took place at Winterthur railroad station on Thursday morning.

Three people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

A 31-year-old Swiss man was arrested as a suspect. Show more

On Thursday morning, there was a knife attack at Winterthur railroad station that left three people injured. A 31-year-old Swiss man allegedly stabbed waiting travelers with a stabbing weapon shortly before 8.30 am. The police arrested one of the suspects at the station, according to police reports.

Paramedics were also on the scene on Thursday morning. Webcam

According to the police, one of the injured persons is in mortal danger, while two others suffered moderate injuries. The three injured persons are Swiss nationals aged 28, 43 and 52. All three were taken to hospital. Passers-by had alerted the emergency services and provided first aid to the injured. The incident triggered a large-scale operation by the police and emergency services, and parts of the station were cordoned off.

«The motive for the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.»

The Winterthur city police confirmed the operation at the request of blue News. The authorities confirmed the number of injuries and the arrest to "Blick".

Further investigations have now been taken over by the Zurich cantonal police, who are responsible for major cases in the canton outside the city's jurisdiction. The authorities have not yet commented on the motive, background or exact sequence of events. The cantonal police said briefly: "The motive for the crime is the subject of ongoing investigations."

An eyewitness, who says he works in the immediate vicinity of the cordoned-off area, described the incident to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. According to the report, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greater") and stabbed four men. There was initially no confirmation of this report. A teacher passing by stood in front of her class to protect them.

The initially unclear facts led to speculation and misinformation on social media. International media picked up on the knife attack and spread unconfirmed information about the alleged perpetrator. All that was initially certain was that the police had arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man as a suspect. The presumption of innocence applies.

Did you see the police operation at Winterthur station on Thursday morning? Did you see what happened or take photos/videos of the operation? Get in touch with us by email or WhatsApp.